OBITUARY: Vernell Winn Burger

Vernell Winn Burger, age 85, passed away on December 1, 2025, at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Fayetteville and retired as a line inspector at General Electric.

Vernell was preceded in death by her parents, Uncie Winn and Roxie Idell Humphries Winn; and husband, Mike Burger.

She is survived by son, Jeffrey Towry; daughters, Shelia Sharber, Paula Lynn Pierce; brother, Dillard Winn; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, December 4, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, December 5, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

