OBITUARY: Verna Lucretia Fredenberger

Verna Lucretia Fredenberger, affectionately known as Lu, passed away on August 29, 2024, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee at the age of 77. Born on March 5, 1947, in Burnsville, North Carolina, she was the daughter of Kermit Hensley and Etta Johnson.

Lu was a devoted member of First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, where she found great peace and community. Her faith was an essential part of her life, as evidenced by her dedication to reading the Bible and her active involvement in the church’s women’s ministry.

She married William Fredenberger and was a cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family was her pride and joy, including her late son David Harris, and surviving children Daniel (Bridgette) Harris, Sam (Angela) Harris, and Regina (Alan) Elrod. Her grandchildren Nathan, Hugh, Elijah, Haley, Sheldon, Vance, Hadley, and great-grandchildren Paisley, McCoy, and the soon-to-arrive Baby Powers, filled her life with happiness and laughter.

Lu was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Ronald, Barry, B.W. Hensley, and her sisters Jane Allen and Louise Weedie Moore. She is also survived by her brother Donald Hensley and sister Tammy Hodges.

Known for her Southern hospitality, Lu loved cooking and hosting family gatherings. Her hobbies included shopping, decorating, playing tennis, and producing documentaries. She leaves behind a legacy of love, care, and a vibrant faith.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 7th, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet, located at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. Bro. Billie Friel will be the funeral celebrant. Hermitage Funeral Home and Gardens in Hermitage, Tennessee, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

The family thanks Tonya Goad, Lu’s caregiver and friend for all the love and care given to her for the past six years. A heartfelt thanks to the wonderful nurses at Adoration Hospice Care out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church Women’s Ministry in memory of Lu, honoring her commitment to her faith and the community she held dear.

