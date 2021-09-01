Verna Joyce Hudson, age 65 of Smyrna died Monday August 30, 2021.

She was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death, Vernon Eugene Stagner, and Gladys Helen Lawson Smith.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Hudson is survived by her children; Joshua Hudson and wife Danielle, Tanya Tisdale; grandchildren, Rilynn Rae Tisdale, and Lela Harper Tisdale; brother; Mike Stagner.

A Celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like help with final expenses.

www.woodfinchapel.com