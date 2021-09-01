Verna Joyce Hudson, age 65 of Smyrna died Monday August 30, 2021.
She was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death, Vernon Eugene Stagner, and Gladys Helen Lawson Smith.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Hudson is survived by her children; Joshua Hudson and wife Danielle, Tanya Tisdale; grandchildren, Rilynn Rae Tisdale, and Lela Harper Tisdale; brother; Mike Stagner.
A Celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like help with final expenses.
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.