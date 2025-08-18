OBITUARY: Vera Mae Underwood Ogles

Vera Mae Underwood Ogles passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on August 14th, 2025, at the age of 97. Born in Coffee County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Elvis Vern and Hessie Lewis Underwood and was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Ogles, son Scott Ogles, son-in-law Gaylon Davis, and brother Glen Underwood.

Vera Mae attended Beech Grove school, where she loved playing basketball, and spent many years after school working in the garment industry, retiring from White Stag. She was an excellent seamstress, sewing clothes, formals, and bridesmaids’ dresses for her daughters, as well as alterations for anyone who needed help. After retirement, she made food her ministry and was always cooking and taking food to anyone in need. She was well known for her fried peach pies and Chocolate Meringue pies, having made one for the staff of Adams Place as part of her rehab program when she broke her hip at the age of 89.

She was baptized at the Gossburg Union Presbyterian Church and attended Bellwood Baptist, Beech Grove Community Church, and finally the Assembly of Christ Church until her health failed and she moved to Stones River Manor in the fall of 2023.

She was so honored to be chosen to model in the Heroes in Heels event in October of 2019, an event to honor breast cancer survivors.

She is survived by her son, Tony (Melody) Ogles, daughters, Diane (J.C.) Hall and Beverly O. Davis. Her beloved sister Faye Underwood Mooneyham, grandchildren, Justin, Matt, and Jake Ogles, Josh and James Hall, Crystal Hall McAlister, Nick Davis, and Ashley Davis Sheedy and their respective spouses, 10 great grandchildren, and well-loved nieces and cousins.

Services will be conducted at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home on Monday, August 18th, 2025. Visitation will be at 9:00 am, with the service following at noon. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Pastor Dan Allen will officiate.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers, and her granddaughters will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Kids, Inc., 2132 E. Main Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

