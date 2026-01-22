OBITUARY: Velma C. Hall

Velma Christine Hall, lovingly known as Chris, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Chris was born and raised in Portland, Tennessee, where she spent most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and many other cherished family members.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Angie Simmons; her grandchildren, Holly Keen (James) and Jason Keen; and her cherished great-grandchildren, Emerson, Elouise, Lucas, and Jesse.

Chris loved gardening, cooking, her family, and above all, Jesus. Her faith and gentle love shaped generations, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The family of Mrs. Hall has chosen cremation and there will no service announced at this time.

Click For More Obituaries

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email