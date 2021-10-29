Vassie Lee Bowman Jones, age 89 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Vanus and Mildred Parsley Bowman. She was also preceded in death by her sons, Jerry Jones and Kyle Jones, a grandson, Jeremy Jones, and a brother, Joe Bowman.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her son, Terry Jones, and his wife Peggy of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Gail Norwood, and her husband, Paul of Murfreesboro, TN; daughters-in-law. Joyce Jones of Eagleville, TN and Gayla Jones of Christiana; nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Essie Dill, Alice Eaton, and Christine Wilson all of Murfreesboro, TN; and a brother, Robert Bowman of Murfreesboro, TN.

Due to Covid 19 concerns, the family will have a private visitation and a private graveside service Sunday at Evergreen Cemetery with Brother Wayne Lankford officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Jones was a member of East Main Church of Christ and retired from Middle Tennessee Medical Center which is now Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

The family would like to thank the Doctors, nurses, and staff of Caris Hospice for the outstanding care and love given to Mrs. Jones in her time of need.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Caris Hospice in memory of Mrs. Jones.

