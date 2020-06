Vanna Sarivong, age 67, of Smyrna passed away May 26, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Nong Sarivong; his daughter, Judy Sarivong; his sons, Daivd and Johnson Sarivong; and 7 grandchildren, Angie Sarivong, Anthony Kathavong, Athan Kathavong, Aryanna Xayaphoumy, Azrael Sarivong, Yoshi Khattavong, and Aston Sarivong.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 30th from 4:00 – 5:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, May 31st at 1:00 PM.

