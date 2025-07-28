OBITUARY: Vanessa Carol Heath

Vanessa Carol Heath passed away on July 26, 2025. She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Vanessa was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Heath; father, Billy Ray Davis; and son, Dustin Heath.

She is survived by her mother, Mildred C. Davis; son, Coty Heath, stepson, Scottie (Amber) Heath and Steven (Kelly) Heath; daughter, Brittany Heath; brother, Billy Davis Jr., Darrell Davis and Jeff (Ann) Davis; sister, Sandy (Brents) Pearson, 15 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be 1:00 PM on Friday, August 1, 2025, at Riverside Cemetery in Woodbury, TN. Please leave condolences online for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.

