OBITUARY: Valerie Mobley

Valerie E. Mobley, age 64, of Murfreesboro, passed away Wednesday, August 6, 2025. She was a native of Fordsville, KY, and was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Mobley; father, Earl Martin; mother, Willis Jane Jones; and a sister, Cathy Pearce.

Val lived her life with boldness and tenacity. Her journey was not always easy, but she navigated turbulent waters with grace (and lots of Diet Pepsi). Although she would never be considered demure, Val was a woman whose quiet faith shined through in her beautiful smile and the love she had for her family and friends. She was happiest in her garden with one of her beloved dogs by her side and a cigarette in her hand. She could be over the top in the most delightful ways, and she loved to laugh until she cried. Simply put, she was one hell of a woman.

She is survived by Nick Mobley and wife, Courtney; Justin Mobley; Amy Ragsdale and husband, Jordan; and Cole Wyatt and partner, Rachel Yeatts; as well as her cherished grandchildren Samuel, Sophia, and Asa Mobley; Emma Cole Ragsdale; Jayden DeBord and husband, Tanner; great-granddaughter, Eleanor Jane DeBord; and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, August 11th, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. The interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Val’s family welcomes you to wear a favorite color in celebration of her vibrant life.