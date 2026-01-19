OBITUARY: Valerie Jaco

Mrs. Valerie Jean Jaco, age 56, of Christiana, TN passed away Friday, January 16, 2026. She was born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Johnny and Faye Deloris Braswell Jaco. Valerie worked as a certified nursing assistant for over 30 years at Adams Place and the Veteran’s Home. She had a big heart as a caregiver for those she looked after. Valerie loved being outside in nature looking for arrowheads, hiking, and caving. She was a long time member of Ward’s Grove Baptist Church.

Valerie is survived by her children, Matthew Crosslin and his partner Kristen Avant and Jaden Wolfe; sister, Pamela Thomason and her husband Ray; brother, Jeff Jaco and his wife Carolyn; nieces, Lindsey Gibbs, Racheal Young, Amber Jaco, and Ashley Rogers; step-grandchildren, Shiloh and James; and a host of extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Victor Jaco.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, January 19, 2026 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.