OBITUARY: Valentina Nichols

Valentina Nichols, age 62, of Bradyville, TN passed away January 26, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, resilience, and unwavering devotion to her family.

She was one of the strongest people you could ever know. She was the person people turned to in their hardest moments. She was the one who helped and the one who found solutions when things felt impossible. No matter what she faced in her own life she pushed through with determination and courage, always finding a way forward no matter what it took.

Above all else, she loved her children and grandchildren. Her love was unconditional, constant, and fierce. No matter what she was put through, she never stopped showing up. Being a mother and then a grandmother wasn’t just part of who she was, it was at the center of her heart. She was independent, strong-willed, and never afraid to speak her mind. She could be incredibly stubborn, but that stubbornness came from strength and conviction, and if she loved you there wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for you. Her loyalty and care knew no limits.

Her life wasn’t always easy, but she met every challenge head on. She l eaves behind not only memories, but lessons in perseverance, honesty, and unwavering love.

She is survived in death by her daughter Jessica Nichols; grandchildren Jordyn Lawwell, Mayzie Sarno, Evelynn Bounseuna, Haliegh Christy, Delaney Christy, and Maliegha Franklin; Sister Mistie Dunmire; nieces Ashlie Johnson, Brittany Johnson, Chelsie Johnson, Tiffany Bradford; Nephews David Hernandez, and several great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her Mother Annette Morris; Father Tom Dunmire; son Jeffery Christy; as well as ex-husband and close friend Alan Nichols.

In honor of her wishes, a private memorial by invitation will be held at Woodfin Funeral Chapel. In lieu of a public memorial, flowers are welcome and may be sent to Woodfin Funeral Chapel- 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

