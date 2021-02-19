Ubol “Tony” Phonhasackd, age 44 of Murfreesboro died Wednesday at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital.

He was born in New Mexico and was employed at Schneider Electric.

He is survived by his wife, Chan Phonhasackd; his children, Evelyn and Carter Phonhasackd; his mother, Nary Phonhasackd; and his brother, Anoosack Phonhasackd.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

