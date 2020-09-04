Troy Dean Lewis, age 48 of Murfreesboro died Tuesday September 1, 2020. He was lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a 1991 graduate of Riverdale High School. He was owner of Lewis Residential Painting.

Troy loved his friends and family deeply. He filled his non-working hours and with family dinners and visiting friends. He could build anything and grill anything. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Loyd Richardson and fathers-in-law, Jerry Tucker Sr. and Leslie Hicks.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Victoria Tucker of Murfreesboro; daughter, Hunter (Chris)Addie; son, Mason Lewis; mother, Linda Richardson all of Murfreesboro; father, Ray (Annette) Lewis of Jamestown; granddaughter, Makenna Addie; brother, Brian (Ashley)Lewis of Murfreesboro; step-brother, William Copeland of Chattanooga, mother-in-law, Kay Hicks, brothers-in-law, Bill (Denise) Tucker and Jerry Tucker, Jr.; nieces, Hannah Tucker and Avery Lewis, and nephews Will Tucker and Cooper Lewis all of Murfreesboro. He is also survived by a great many cousins and close friends.

Troy’s wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the coming weeks. www.woodfinchapel.com

