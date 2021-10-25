Travis Kelton Sellars, age 28 of Murfreesboro died Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

He was born in Nashville and grew up in Smyrna. Travis had worked in the Heating and Air Industry and worked from Cracker Barrell in Smyrna.

Travis is survived by his father, James Sellars; mother, Kathy Sellars; brothers, Steven Sellars, Benny, and Jerome Moore; sisters, Lisa Robinson, and Jo Ann Sellars; He was preceded in death by his brother, James Tracy Sellars.

Visitation will be 2 PM to 8 PM Monday at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will be 11 AM Tuesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Rev. Steve Willis will officiate. Pallbearers will be Corey Sellars, Zachary Sellars, Koty Wittstruck, Rodney Hall, Marcus McCrary, Wayne McCrary, Kevin McCrary. www.woodfinchapel.com