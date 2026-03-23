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Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Tracy Lawrence Preston

OBITUARY: Tracy Lawrence Preston

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
7

Tracy Lawrence Preston, age 60, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at his home. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, he was the son of Beverly Sue Windrow Preston of Murfreesboro, TN and the late Wiley Preston, Jr. Tracy was also preceded in death by a daughter, Alena Hope, and a grandson, Hyden Zane Merlow.

Tracy is survived by his daughter, Olivia Preston of Smyrna, TN; son, Aiden Garrett of Murfreesboro, TN; mother, Beverly Sue Preston of Murfreesboro, TN; brothers, Troy Lee Preston and Michael Anthony Preston, Sr. both of Rockvale, TN; and grandchildren, Serenity, Gabriel, and Waelynn.

Visitation with the family will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, March 27, 2026, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Rev. Earl Black officiating. Burial will follow in Thyatira Cemetery with Rusty McClendon, Roger McClendon, Michael Preston, II, Noah Garland, Pat Garland, and Phillip Hill serving as pallbearers.

Tracy was a commercial plumber, an avid Tennessee fan, and a wonderful loving father, son, brother, and grandfather.

An online guestbook for the Preston family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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