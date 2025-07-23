OBITUARY: Tracy Eric Russell

Tracy Eric Russell, age 56, passed away on July 21, 2025 in Davidson County. He was a native of Nashville and retired from Bridgestone with 30 years in leadership. Tracy attended Lascassas Church of Christ.

Tracy is survived by his parents, Janie Davidson Russell and Gary Russell; wife, Renee Lester Russell; son, Jeffrey Eric (Miranda) Russell; daughter, Alexandria Nicole (Cory) Wood; brothers, Todd Russell, Troy Russell; sister, Ashleigh Moses; sister-in-law, Juan Russell; grandchildren, Jazmine Wood, Tyler Wood, Aria Wood, Paxtyn Russell and Emery Russell; nephews, Jessie Aaron Russell, Carson Russell, Tyler Moses; and nieces, Ava Moses, Emma Russell and Stephanie Lamay.

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:30 PM, Sunday, July 27, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Mark Allen officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

