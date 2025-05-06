OBITUARY: Tracey Perry Hoyer Trebon

Tracey Perry Hoyer Trebon, born July 5, 1970, passed away from an extended illness at Vanderbilt Medical Center on May 2, 2025.

Tracey was a 1988 graduate of Smyrna High School and attended Middle Tennessee State University, graduating from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas.

She is survived by her mother, Dottie Sims; children, Pierce (Rheba) Hoyer of Holly Ridge, North Carolina, Georgia Bryn (Hunter) Hoyer of Newport Beach, California, and Rhett Hoyer of Lubbock, Texas. She also leaves behind her granddaughter, Margot Hoyer of Newport Beach, California; brother, Jay (Tracy) Perry of Smyrna, Tennessee; the father of her children, Sean Hoyer of Clovis, New Mexico; and aunt, Marilyn Wilson of Smyrna, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Perry; stepfather, Roy Sims; and her grandparents.

Graveside service will be Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, Tennessee. A celebration of life will follow from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Smyrna Senior Activity Center, 100 Raikes Street, Smyrna, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made in her memory to Rutherford County PAWS since Tracey was a lifelong lover of all animals or to the Smyrna Senior Activity Center.