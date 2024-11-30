OBITUARY: Tonya Jones

Tonya Leann Jones, age 47, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2024.
She is survived by her children, Cody Ray White, Angel Lee White, and Jimmy Dwayne Jones, Jr.; grandchildren, Preslee Mae Haffner, Waylon Cash Haffner, and Annistyn Pearl Haffner; mother, Connie Pulley and her husband Jerry; brother, James Earl Hicks, Jr.; and many other family and friends.
Tonya was a bookkeeper for several years. She enjoyed music, fishing, and spending time with her grandkids. She was a kind, loving, and generous mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.
A memorial gathering with the family will be Saturday, December 7, 2024 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna.
This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.
Obituaries provided free for the community.
