OBITUARY: Tony Wolfe

Mr Tony Wolfe age 44 passed away on Monday, December 9, 2024 in Nashville, TN.

Please keep the Wolfe Family in your thoughts and prayers.

There are no services at this time.

Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home, 107 Stokes St., Lebanon, TN 37087, (615) 444-4558. Send flowers to the service of Tony Wolfe.