In Loving Memory of Tony Lee Burke

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Tony Lee Burke, 59, of Antioch, Tennessee. Tony left this world May 24th, 2026, leaving behind a family and community of friends who loved him deeply and will carry his memory with them always.

Tony was the kind of man you could count on no matter the circumstance. He was strong, hardworking, and determined, always finding a way through life’s challenges. More importantly, he was a man whose heart was devoted to the people he loved. His family meant everything to him, and there was nothing he wouldn’t do for them.

Tony is survived by his loving wife, Dana Burke; his children, Brittany Burke and Dallas Burke; and his treasured grandchildren, Harmony Burke and Layton James, who brought him endless pride and joy. He is also survived by his brothers, David Burke and Bill Burke; his sister, Minda Higgs; and his brothers-in-law, Gary Bell and Larry Bell.

To know Tony was to know loyalty. He was the friend who showed up when you needed him, the family member who could always be counted on, and the person who would give the shirt off his back to help someone in need. He shared a special bond with his close group of friends, friendships built on trust, laughter, and unwavering support. Those friendships were more like family, and they meant the world to him.

Tony was a proud and dedicated Dallas Cowboys fan. Whether they won or lost, he stood by his team with the same loyalty he showed to the people he loved. He enjoyed life’s simple pleasures—spending time with family and friends, sharing stories, lending a helping hand, and creating memories that will now be cherished forever.

While our hearts are broken by his loss, we find comfort in the countless memories he leaves behind. His strength, humor, kindness, and unconditional love will continue to live on through those who knew him. The lessons he taught, the love he gave, and the example he set will never be forgotten.

Tony’s greatest accomplishment was not measured by what he owned or achieved, but by the lives he touched and the love he shared. He leaves behind a legacy of devotion, hard work, friendship, and family that will endure for generations.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. Instead, family and friends will gather to celebrate Tony’s life at his daughter Brittany’s home, sharing stories, laughter, tears, and memories—just as Tony would have wanted.

Though he is no longer with us, his love remains in every heart he touched. He will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email