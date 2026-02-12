Tony Ford Smith, age 71, passed away Tuesday, February 10, 2026. He was born in Lawrenceburg, TN to the late Henry and Mary Frances Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Jean Smith; sons, Tony Smith (Heather) and their children, Zoey and Molly; and Matt Smith (Jeania) and their children, Kadence, and Nolan.

Tony was a dedicated tools salesman for many years. A true jack of all trades, he could fix just about anything and was always the first to lend a hand when someone needed help. Outside of work, he found joy in fishing, bowling, and photography. Above all, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Memorial gathering will be Sunday, February 22, 2026 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email