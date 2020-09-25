Toni Leigh Strong age 57 died at home on September 17, 2020 from complications of cancer. She was born on May 8, 1963 in Johnson City, New York at Leigh Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene C. Strong and Janice L. Strong and her dog Baby.

She is survived by her brothers Jody and Joel (Pat) Strong and sister Tami (Brian). She was a beauty consultant. She loved playing facebook games and met many friends on the app. She was outspoken in her opinions and told truth to power throughout her life. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.