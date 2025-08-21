OBITUARY: Toni Leigh Horne Rhodes

Toni Leigh Horne Rhodes, age 41 of Old Hickory, TN, passed away Tuesday, August 19, 2025. She was born in Nashville, TN to Particia L. Horne and the late Jerry G. Horne.

Toni is survived by her husband, Johnny Rhodes of Old Hickory, TN; son, Kaden G.H. Nichols of Murfreesboro, TN; stepsons, Everett Rhodes and Eli Rhodes both of Mt. Juliet, TN; mother, Patricia L. Rice Horne of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Jodi Marcy and her husband Brad of Murfreesboro, TN; nephews, Archer Marcy and Fisher Marcy both of Murfreesboro, TN; father and mother-in-law, Terry and Tena Rhodes of Lexington, TN; sister-in-law, Mary Beth Rhodes of Lexington, TN; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, August 24, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, August 25, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Charlie Norman officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday at Smith Chapel Cemetery in Cookeville, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Toni was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and a Pharmacy Tech.

An online guestbook for the Rhodes family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

