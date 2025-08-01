OBITUARY: Toney Robinson

Mr. Harold “Toney” Robinson, age 82, of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully Thursday, July 31, 2025 with his family by his side. He was born in Smith County, TN to the late Doc Robinson and Ethel Mai Hackett Robinson Russell. Toney worked as a plumber until his retirement. He was a member of the Baptist faith. Toney enjoyed fishing Percy Priest Lake for crappy and catfish and hunting deer and turkey wherever he could find them.

Toney is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patsy Robinson; daughter, Lisa Brewer and her husband Danny; grandchildren, Drew Brewer and his wife Andrea, Beau Brewer, and Lexi Smith and her husband Ben; step grandchildren, Madison Jones and Thomas Jones; great grandchildren, Luna and Raya; devoted cousin, Steve Mundy and his wife Eudelle; and faithful canine companions, Lilly, BooBoo, and Baron.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, August 3, 2025 from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will be Monday, August 4, 2025 at 11:00am at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.