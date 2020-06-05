Tommy “Tick” Albritton, age 60 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on June 3, 2020. He was born in Mayfield, KY to the late Hester Albritton, Jr. and Gladys Martin Albritton. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Larry Grooms.

Mr. Albritton is survived by his wife of many years, Kathy Winton Albritton; children, Nathan Dale Albritton and wife Carrie Beth of Fayetteville, NC, Kelly Dale Winton, and Jennifer Winton Stacey, both of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Kyler Paige, Skyler Stacey, Lilly Albritton, Jillie Albritton, and Nicabella Winton; sisters, Diana Weakley and husband Bobby of Akron, OH, and Karen Albritton Grooms of Mayfield, KY; and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Albritton was an avid golfer, fisher, and hunter. He loved life, his friends, and most of all his family. He was the most wonderful grandfather ever, and was truly an amazing mentor to many. He never met a stranger, and was always welcoming with his beautiful, warm smile.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Kevin Dye officiating. Visitation will follow the service until 5:00 PM.