OBITUARY: Tommy Thaxton

Mr Tommy Thaxton age 57 passed away on Sunday, June 22, 2025 in Murfreesboro, TN.

There are no services at this time.

Please keep the Thaxton Family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc.

611 South Highland Ave.

Murfreesboro, Tn 37130

(615) 893-4323.