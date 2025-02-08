OBITUARY: Tommy Lynn Cooper

Tommy Lynn Cooper, age 48, passed away 1/27/2025 in Manchester, TN. He was born 3/05/1976 in Murfreesboro, TN to Charles Ray Cooper and Frances Colleen Duggin.

There will be a Memorial Service Saturday, February 8, 2025 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Smith Event Center, 3261 Franklin Rd., Murfreesboro TN 37128

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid. John 14:27

