OBITUARY: Tommy Edward Bibb

Tommy Edward Bibb, age 86, passed away April 9, 2026. He was born in Lebanon and lived most of his life in Rutherford County.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, John Bibb and Gladys Harris Bibb; wife, Shirley Bibb; daughter, Crystal Sanders; and sister, Shirley Maynard.

He is survived by son, Tommy (Lori) Bibb; son-in-law, Chris Sanders; and grandchildren, Emmy Bibb and Josh Sanders and family.

Visitation will be 12:00 until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Ron Harper officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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