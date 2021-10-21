Thomas Mitchell Copeland, age 66, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Tommy was born on July 7, 1955, in Nashville to Reba Geraldine Overstreet Copeland and the late Roy Mitchell Copeland. He was a graduate of Antioch High School. He worked in Nashville for Capital City Bolt & Screw for the past 34 years.

Tommy was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He enjoyed spending time outside and gardening, and faithfully taking care of his mother.

Tommy was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Bobby. He is survived by his mother, Geraldine, his brother’s wife, Sue Freeman Copeland, his niece Laura Vaughan, his nephew Chris Copeland and wife Jenny, and great-nieces and nephews Christie and Shane Vaughan, and Sydney and Callie Copeland.

Graveside service will be at 11 am Monday, November 2, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com