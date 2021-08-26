Tommy C. Floyd, age 85, passed away on August 23, 2021 at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital.

He served in the United States Air Force and worked as a Jet Engine Mechanic with Capital Airways.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Ted Owen Floyd and Lela Rose Floyd; brother, Fred Floyd; and sister, Lou Floyd.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Barrett Floyd; daughter, Wanda (Elliott) Pacetti; sisters, Ruth Crosslin, Rosa Lee Baldwin, Sue Simms, and Mary Anderson; grandchildren, Amber (Nathan) Musser; and great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Alaina Musser.

Visitation with the family will be 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, Friday, August 27, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jerry Barrett officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.