Tommy C. Floyd

Tommy C. Floyd, age 85, passed away on August 23, 2021 at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital.

He served in the United States Air Force and worked as a Jet Engine Mechanic with Capital Airways.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Ted Owen Floyd and Lela Rose Floyd; brother, Fred Floyd; and sister, Lou Floyd.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Barrett Floyd; daughter, Wanda (Elliott) Pacetti; sisters, Ruth Crosslin, Rosa Lee Baldwin, Sue Simms, and Mary Anderson; grandchildren, Amber (Nathan) Musser; and great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Alaina Musser.

Visitation with the family will be 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, Friday, August 27, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jerry Barrett officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here