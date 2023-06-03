OBITUARY: Tina Tenpenny

Tina Tenpenny of LaVergne, Tennessee, age 60, passed on Wednesday, May 24th 2023.

She is survived by her son Austin Lewis, daughter Kelly Lewis, 5 grandchildren; Lathan Hall, Kalynn and Lucy Graham, Isadora Hayes, and Anna Lewis.

She is preceded by her mother Dorothy Hawkins, her father Ed Tenpenny, and her brother Michael Tenpenny.

Tina loved to spend time with the people she loved, especially her grandchildren. Together they would do various projects, including coloring.

She loved to crochet gifts for family. She spent over a decade working at Ingram Book Co. as a supervisor in sales.

A private celebration for Tina will be held at a later date. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

