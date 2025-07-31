OBITUARY: Tina Lois Warrick

Tina Lois Warrick, age 55, passed away July 29, 2025 in Madison. She was lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked at Amazon.

Tina was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie David Mears and Brenda Lois Sebring Mears.

She is survived by her sons, Jeffery Lester Warrick and Charles Brandon Warrick along with daughter-in-law, Maria Melancholy, whom she loved with all her heart. Also survived by her brother, Joseph David Mears and aunts, Vicky Sebring and Teresa Josie Thomas.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, August 8, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

