OBITUARY: Tina Lee Qualls

Tina Lee Qualls, age 53, passed away on August 7, 2024.

She was born in Waverly, TN and has lived in Murfreesboro for the past 25 years.

She worked as a manager at Magellan Health Insurance.

Tina is survived by her mother, Judith Baker Mitchell and daughter, Caitlin Qualls.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

