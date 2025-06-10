OBITUARY: Timothy Wayne Oliphant (Tim)

Timothy (Tim) Wayne Oliphant, age 64, of Charlotte, TN passed away on June 7th, 2025, in Dickson, TN at TriStar Horizon Medical Center.

He was born on July 20, 1960, in Nashville, TN to the late Benjamin Ward Oliphant and Bessie Beatrice Oliphant. Tim was an employee of Cargill Steel and Wire for many years, until its closure.

Tim was known for his love of dancing, where he met Brenda. Tim had a love for dirt track and drag strip racing. He loved to spend time with his family and loved ones.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Bill Oliphant and sister Ruthie McCall.

Tim is survived by his son Brandon (Randi) Oliphant of Fairview, TN; and daughter Nikki (Jim) Cozart of Lewisburg, TN; and five grandchildren, Skylar, Lily, Maggy, Archer and Miller.

He is also survived by his brothers Kenneth Oliphant, Chris Oliphant, and his sisters Pat Hayes and Bessie Owens. Tim is also survived by his companion of 13 years, Brenda Steele.

Tim was a great dad and friend, and he will be greatly missed. At the end of his life, Tim chose to be an organ donor to help others. His wish was to be cremated and there will be no service.