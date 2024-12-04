OBITUARY: Timothy Vauthn Baskin

Timothy Vauthn Baskin, age 67, passed away at his residence, on December 1, 2024.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and self-employed painter.

Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron and Ruby Baskin.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Pam Thomason; and children, Michael, Roger, Brian and Jennifer.

Graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Friday, December 6, 2024 at Evergreen Cemetery with Roy Hudson officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

