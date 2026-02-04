OBITUARY: Timothy “Tim” Hargrove

Mr. Timothy Mark Hargrove, age 58, of McMinnville, TN, passed away Monday, February 2, 2026. Born in Murfreesboro, TN, he was the son to Jerry Hargrove and the late Betty (Stephens) Hargrove. He is also preceded in death by his brother Michael Hargrove.

Tim is survived by his loving wife, Amanda Lynn Hargrove; his father, Jerry Hargrove; his children, Benjamin Mark Hargrove, Daniel Michael Hargrove, Tyler Allen Hargrove, and Pearl-lee Nicole Hargrove; his brother, Steven Creig (Angela) Hargrove; niece and nephew, Ashlyn and Bryce Hargrove; and his sister-in-law, Ann Hargrove.

Tim has resided in McMinnville since 2018 and was a member of First Baptist Church of McMinnville. He enjoyed listening to southern gospel music and the Bible on audio. He loved his dogs Buddy and Rosco. He enjoyed collecting Hot Wheels cars. Tim was very proud of all of his children, and he would talk about them to anyone that would listen.

Visitation with the family will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM with the funeral service to follow. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

