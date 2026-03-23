Timothy Scott Cline, age 58, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Born on December 12, 1967, he was the son of the late Billy Ray Cline Sr. and Brenda (Byrd) Cline. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Billy Ray Cline Jr. and his stepdaughters, Caitlin Roussin and Jessica Farless.

Scott is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Patsy (Terwilliger) Cline; his children, Candice (Kevin) Kolinske, Bradley (Kelsey) Cline, Albert (Emilee) Roussin, and Erin Farless; his mother, Brenda (Byrd) Cline; his grandchildren, Cameron and Connor Kolinske, Phoenix, Griffin Cline, and Baby Girl Cline due this summer, Andrew Johnson, and Scarlett Shephard, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

In Scotts’ younger years he lived in Mt. Juliet where he was a part of Mt. Juliet High School Class of 1986. There, he played football for most of his life and was on the wrestling team during his senior year. While in high school, he worked at Opryland, where he was the Honey Nut Cheerio Character. Years later, he went to work for YRC Freight and absolutely loved his job and following in his father’s footsteps. He worked there until he became disabled due to his health.

Scott met the love of his life, Patsy, when they were in the 4th grade at Mt. Juliet Elementary. They grew up in the same neighborhood and would hold hands on the bus to school. 34 years later they reconnected, fell in love, and were married a year later on May 13, 2012.

Scott was known to be stubborn, and hard-headed, but very funny and loyal. He loved talking to anybody and never met a stranger. He loved his pet cats, especially Hitty. Scott loved being a cheer dad to Candice, a soccer coach to Brad, and a father to his stepdaughter Erin. He loved Sudoku books and playing Word Scapes online.

Visitation with the family will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Friday March 27, 2026, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM with memorial service to follow.

Cremation is under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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