OBITUARY: Timothy Russell

Timothy Russell’s journey through life was marked by passion, dedication, and love-qualities that will forever be remembered by those who had the privilege of knowing him. His passing leaves an immense void, yet his spirit lives on in the memories, stories, and moments he shared with family and friends.

Timothy had a deep appreciation for craftsmanship, spending countless hours building model cars and curating his collection of Hot Wheels. Each piece held meaning, reflecting his patience, care, and enthusiasm for the things he loved. But beyond his hobbies, what truly defined Timothy was the love he had for his family. His wife, Pamela Russell, stood beside him through life’s many roads, sharing in his joys and triumphs. His son, Jacob (Sherry) Russell, carries forward the strength and values Timothy instilled in him, and his beloved grandchild, Jacob “Lil Man,” will forever hold onto the warmth and love of a grandfather who meant so much.

Timothy’s love for Harleys wasn’t just about the machine-it was about the journey, the sense of freedom, and the thrill of the ride. Though his road has come to an end in this world, those who loved him will continue to hear the echoes of his spirit in every rev of an engine, in every stretch of open road, and in the laughter and stories shared in his honor.

The absence of Timothy is deeply felt, and the impact he made on those around him is immeasurable. His presence was a gift, and his memory will continue to be cherished, carried forward by the people who knew him best. Though his ride in this life has reached its destination, his legacy will never fade.

Ride free, Timothy-you will be forever missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.