OBITUARY: Timothy Patterson

Mr Timothy Patterson age 56 passed away on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 in Davidson County.
There are no services at this time.
Please keep the Patterson Family in your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home, 107 Stokes St, Lebanon, TN 37087 615-444-4558.
This obituary was published by J.C. Hellum Funeral Home – Murfreesboro.
Obituaries provided free for the community.
