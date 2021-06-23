Timothy Lee Smith, passed away June 21, 2021 at his residence. He was a native of Mt Juliet and a resident of Rutherford County. Timothy was CEO at Cedar Grove Residential Healthcare Services.

Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, James Smith and Velma Simpson Smith. He is survived by his wife, Amy Leigh Smith; children, Stephen and Kristen Smith; brother, Rev. John (Becky) E. Smith; and nephews, Jordan and Hunter Smith.

Visitation with the family will be 12:00 until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Friday, June 25, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with John E. Smith officiating.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.