OBITUARY: Timothy Goodrich III

Mr. Timothy Goodrich III age 91 passed away on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

There will be no services at this time.

Please keep the Goodrich family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home 107 Stokes St. Lebanon, Tn 37087 (615) 444-4558.

Send flowers to the service of Timothy Goodrich III.