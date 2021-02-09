Timothy George Albert, age 43, of Murfreesboro, passed away on February 6, 2021 at St. Thomas Rutherford. He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Timothy worked as an Apprentice Electrician.

Timothy is survived by his parents, Martin Charles Albert and Anne Marie Hammill Albert; grandparents, William and Jean Ramsey; brother, Adam Michael (Michelle) Albert. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com