Timmy Fathera, age 62, passed away at his residence July 22, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked at Lewis Brothers Bakery and Southland Brick and Block.

Timmy was preceded in death by his parents, Burlyn J. Whitaker Fathera and Henry D. Fathera; and brother, Lloyd Dayton Fathera. He is survived by his son, Nathan Fathera; sisters, Beverly June Harris, Jacqueline Fathera; and grandchildren, Dayton, Evelyn and Everett Fathera.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

