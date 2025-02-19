OBITUARY: Tim Scott Harper

Timothy “Tim” Scott Harper, age 53 of Murfreesboro died Friday February 14, 2025. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Scott Harper and Saundra Mitchell Harper.

Mr. Harper grew up in Abbeville, Alabama and was a 1989 graduate of Abbeville High School. He graduated from Troy University in 1994 and from Middle Tennessee School of Anesthesia in 2000. Mr. Harper has been working as a CRNA with Murfreesboro Anesthesia Group since 2000. He was an avid golfer and was passionate about his family, friends, and coworkers. He enjoyed helping others and was a truly selfless man.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Lauren Brock Harper; children, Katherine Reneau Harper and fiancé Mitchell Rutherford; Samuel Scott Harper and Elizabeth Zambrano; sister, Holly Alberti and husband Carlos; sister-in-law, Danielle Paschall and husband Bill; nieces and nephews, Carlos Alberti and wife Mallory, Storm Alberti and wife Catherine, Christian Darnell, Savannah Alberti, Scout Alberti and wife Emma, Rebecca Phibbs and wife Autumn, Chance Paschall and wife Hunter; great nieces and nephews, Adily, Lakyn, Ryker, Harlen and Harper.

A memorial gathering will be Thursday February 20th 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.