OBITUARY: Tim J. Durham

Tim J. Durham, age 71, left this world for his heavenly home on April 29, 2025, as a result of renal disease. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Claudia Durham, and son, Adam W. Durham. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Durham (Frank Fuller) and his brother, Don J. Durham (Tricia). Tim was predeceased by his parents, Al and Mildred Durham (1992) and his son, Jake Durham (2020).

Tim was a 1971 graduate of Central High School and a 1975 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University.

At age 18, Tim joined his father in the formation of Durham Realty and Auction Co., Inc. His sons joined him in the family business as they graduated from high school and the business continues today. Tim, his father and later his sons, had a wonderful following of their auction sales. He stated many times through the years a Saturday auction was almost like a family reunion. He helped many families through his career to bring closure to their loss of a family member or just to get themselves in a position to move forward with a new aspect of their life. He always did so with friendship, respect and professionalism.

Tim was always interested in politics and wanted to contribute to Murfreesboro and serve Rutherford County. At age 18 he ran as the youngest candidate to that date to compete for a seat on the Murfreesboro City Council. There were seven candidates that year and Tim came in first after the three incumbents. Although he was unsuccessful in obtaining a council seat, it was quite an accomplishment for a young man to make such a significant placement in the race.

Tim continued to make a contribution to his town and county by later serving as a member of the Murfreesboro Water and Sewer Board, the Rutherford County Zoning Board and the Murfreesboro Board of Zoning Appeals. He also served as a Board member of Cavalry Bank and Trust Company and was still a member when the Bank was acquired by Pinnacle Bank. Tim was a member of the Optimist Club and for several years coached one of the Little League teams. He also served as President of the Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors, as well as on one its many boards of over the years.

Tim was an avid golfer, fisherman and all around outdoors man. His love of golf served to include him in many golfing groups as well as his weekly games with a group of high school and college friends which continued until his health prevented him from participating. He and Claudia traveled the United States in their motor home together and with their sons. Adventures with Tim were always fun and at a fast pace. Wherever he and his family were, he was determined to get to all the sites and activities available. Any family and friends included in the adventure were quickly schooled to be up early to be first in line and to not slow down so as to not miss a thing.

Tim didn’t discriminate in his friendship or his assistance to help out when he could, whether financial or with deeds. He was the voice of reason and comfort to many through the years, and his advice was often sought by his sons, their friends, colleagues and other professionals. Tim was counted on to come up with the right advice or plan to move forward in whatever situation where his help was needed and he always did his very best to aid those who asked.

Tim leaves behind many, many friends and extended family, all of whom will miss his positive attitude and presence in their lives. To know Tim was to admire, respect and love him. We all did and will continue to do so forever.

Tim’s pets through the years were a special part of his life and he requested any donations or gifts made in his memory be sent to PAWS the Beasley Humane Association or to any animal shelter of your choice.

Visitation will be Sunday May 4th 12 Noon until 3:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Celebration of life service will be Sunday May 4th at 3:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Teb Batey and Dr. Jim Clardy will officiate. www.woodfinchapel.com