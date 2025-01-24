OBITUARY: Tiffany Amber Glanz

Tiffany Amber Glanz, age 27 of Murfreesboro passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

She was a native of Florida and for the past 18 years, she had lived in Murfreesboro.

Tiffany was a graduate of Siegel High School and was a devoted mother to her children, Aleiana Kinsleigh Hulette and Josiah Ryder Lyles. She is also survived by her parents, James and Carole Glanz; sisters, Kelli Nicole Glanz, Megan Castro and husband Caleb; grandfather, David A. Glanz; fiancé, John Earl Lyles, Jr.; Aleiana’s father, Travis Hulette.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

