OBITUARY: Thurman ‘Austin’ Hudson

Thurman “Austin” Hudson, age 75, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023.

He was the son of the late Thurmon Parker and Gladys Freeman.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathleen Hudson; children, Dwight Hudson, Dawn Hudson, and Emily Hudson (Sam Myers); grandchildren, Dwight Hudson II, Kaylan Hudson, Trey Epsy, Jeremy Dickson, Alyssa Dickson, and Aniston Myers; great-grandchildren, Whitley Mae Hudson and Kash Slayton; brother, Roger Hudson and his wife Patricia; nieces; nephews; and many other family and friends.

Austin was a United States Marine Vietnam veteran, as well as owner and operator of KAR/DHL for many years. He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna from 5:00-7:00 PM. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with military honors. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

