OBITUARY: Thurl Wayne Eanes (Bud)

Obituary for Thurl (Bud) Eanes

Thurl (Bud) Eanes, born October 1940 in Bishop, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on November 24, 2024.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janet Eanes, his daughter Vanessa Byars (Jonathan), three granddaughters Isabella, Ava and Sophia Byars of Smyrna, TN and a sister-in-law, Nettie Jennings of Murfreesboro TN.

Bud served in the United States Army. He worked and retired from Chrysler Corporation while he lived in Lincoln Park, MI. After retiring, Bud and Janet moved to Murfreesboro, TN. Bud enjoyed gardening, yardwork and woodworking. He never met a stranger and was deeply loved by his family and community.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, January 4th from 2-4 pm at Smith Family Funeral and Cremation Services 3277 Franklin Road Murfreesboro, TN for family and friends to share memories of happy times spent together with him.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thurl, please visit our floral store.