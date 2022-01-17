Mrs. Thone Rattanarath, age 95, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022 surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Phoum Sinnasone, and mother, Thom Sinnasone; her husband, Louay Rattanarath, and sister, Noukieme Sounthala.

She is survived by her children, Somlith Rattanarath and Bounlieng Rattanarath (Thu Doan); sister, Keolamphone Sinnasone Vyxay (Vyxay Vyxay), brother in law, Syla Sounthala; grandchildren, Soukhantha Rattanarath (Derick Wychoff), Vasana Rattanarath (Vilay Southivong), Vilayphone Anna Keovilayhong, Toto Keovilayhong (Angela Mitchell), Vilayhak Tina Keovilayhong (Jai McCullough), Somvixay Eddy Photirath (Jailyn Soto), and Somvylay Johnny Photirath; great-grandchildren, Milani Leiling Southivong, Hope Southivong, Sir Sirus Steward, Azalie Keovilayhong, Manihak Jainylah McCullough, Vanihak Seriyah McCullough, and Jasper Soto.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 2:00-4:00 PM. Funeral service will be Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM.

