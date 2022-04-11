Mr. Thomas Young McMillen passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, he was 93 years old.

He was born on July 20, 1928, in Statesville, TN, and was the son of the late Erastus “Tobe” and Theodosia “Dosie” Fite McMillen. Thomas grew up in and around Auburntown, TN.

Thomas worked at General Electric for 27 years and was an avid trail rider. He loved to make people laugh, enjoyed telling jokes, working outside, and lived his life to the fullest every day and will be missed by many.

He is survived by his loving wife, Roberta “Bobbie” McMillen, sister Betty McMillen Harbin of Goodlettsville, TN, his dearly loved “fur baby” Lucy, and many nieces and nephews. Thomas was preceded in death by his daughters, Susie Darnell McMillen, and Kimberly Jane McMillen; brother, Samuel McMillen; sister, Truman McMillen Orrand; half-sisters, Ella McMillen Baines, and Mary Viola Tenpenny Stoner; half-brothers, Everett McMillen, and James Robert Tenpenny.

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday at the Prosperity Cemetery in Auburntown, TN.

